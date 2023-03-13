Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.51x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) by analysts is $116.06, which is $18.48 above the current market price. The public float for COF is 377.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.62% of that float. On March 13, 2023, the average trading volume of COF was 3.29M shares.

COF) stock’s latest price update

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF)’s stock price has decreased by -2.72 compared to its previous closing price of 100.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.56% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/23/23 that Banks Plan Digital Wallet to Compete With PayPal, Apple Pay

COF’s Market Performance

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) has experienced a -10.56% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.23% drop in the past month, and a 5.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for COF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.80% for COF stock, with a simple moving average of -7.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COF stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for COF by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for COF in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $94.20 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COF reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for COF stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Stephens gave a rating of “Underweight” to COF, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

COF Trading at -8.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares sank -15.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COF fell by -10.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.20. In addition, Capital One Financial Corporation saw 5.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COF starting from Blinde Neal, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $115.16 back on Feb 14. After this action, Blinde Neal now owns 121,472 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation, valued at $921,280 using the latest closing price.

FAIRBANK RICHARD D, the Chairman and CEO of Capital One Financial Corporation, sale 12,537 shares at $114.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that FAIRBANK RICHARD D is holding 3,757,022 shares at $1,438,871 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.17 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capital One Financial Corporation stands at +19.02. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.