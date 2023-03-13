Caleminder Inc. (CMND) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Caleminder Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND)’s stock price has increased by 28.81 compared to its previous closing price of 3.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 48.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Caleminder Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CMND is 1.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.03% of that float. The average trading volume for CMND on March 13, 2023 was 73.38K shares.

CMND’s Market Performance

CMND’s stock has seen a 48.30% increase for the week, with a 14.72% rise in the past month and a 46.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.38% for Caleminder Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.25% for CMND stock, with a simple moving average of -49.55% for the last 200 days.

CMND Trading at 21.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares surge +13.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMND rose by +49.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.44. In addition, Caleminder Inc. saw 42.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CMND

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Caleminder Inc. (CMND) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.