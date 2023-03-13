Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is 104.22x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BSX is 0.79.

The average price recommended by analysts for Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is $53.36, which is $6.52 above the current market price. The public float for BSX is 1.43B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On March 13, 2023, BSX’s average trading volume was 6.96M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BSX) stock’s latest price update

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.23 compared to its previous closing price of 47.06. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/08/22 that Boston Scientific Investigates Whistleblower Report in Vietnam

BSX’s Market Performance

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has seen a -2.80% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.33% decline in the past month and a 1.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for BSX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.18% for BSX stock, with a simple moving average of 9.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for BSX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BSX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $52 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSX reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for BSX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to BSX, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

BSX Trading at -0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSX fell by -2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.01. In addition, Boston Scientific Corporation saw 0.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSX starting from Brennan Daniel J., who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $46.66 back on Mar 02. After this action, Brennan Daniel J. now owns 225,958 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation, valued at $1,399,914 using the latest closing price.

Brennan Daniel J., the EVP and CFO of Boston Scientific Corporation, sale 75,610 shares at $46.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Brennan Daniel J. is holding 255,958 shares at $3,526,337 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSX

Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.