Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BXMT is 168.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BXMT on March 13, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BXMT) stock’s latest price update

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.59 compared to its previous closing price of 18.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.30% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/12/22 that KKR and Blackstone REITs to Benefit From the Credit Slowdown, Analyst Says

BXMT’s Market Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) has experienced a -11.30% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.46% drop in the past month, and a -20.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for BXMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.50% for BXMT stock, with a simple moving average of -27.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXMT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BXMT by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BXMT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $26 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BXMT reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for BXMT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 29th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to BXMT, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

BXMT Trading at -16.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares sank -18.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXMT fell by -12.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.24. In addition, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. saw -11.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXMT starting from Keenan Katharine A, who sale 1,011 shares at the price of $21.14 back on Dec 30. After this action, Keenan Katharine A now owns 167,409 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., valued at $21,373 using the latest closing price.

Keenan Katharine A, the CEO & President of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., sale 2,299 shares at $23.53 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Keenan Katharine A is holding 168,420 shares at $54,095 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.16 for the present operating margin

+91.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at +18.85. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.