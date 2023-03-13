BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) has gone down by -31.68% for the week, with a -37.85% drop in the past month and a 11.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.73% for BTAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.80% for BTAI stock, with a simple moving average of 16.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BTAI is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BTAI is $53.70, which is $34.52 above than the current price. The public float for BTAI is 18.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.80% of that float. The average trading volume of BTAI on March 13, 2023 was 376.88K shares.

BTAI) stock’s latest price update

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI)’s stock price has decreased by -15.88 compared to its previous closing price of 24.56. however, the company has experienced a -31.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTAI

The stock of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) has gone down by -31.68% for the week, with a -37.85% drop in the past month and a 11.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.73% for BTAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.80% for BTAI stock, with a simple moving average of 16.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTAI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BTAI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BTAI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $22 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BTAI reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for BTAI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to BTAI, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

BTAI Trading at -28.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.31%, as shares sank -36.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTAI fell by -31.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.16. In addition, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. saw -3.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTAI starting from Yocca Frank, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Jan 20. After this action, Yocca Frank now owns 8,397 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,500,000 using the latest closing price.

O’Neill Vincent, the Chief Medical Officer of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., sale 29,713 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that O’Neill Vincent is holding 0 shares at $891,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTAI

Equity return is now at value -69.10, with -51.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.21.

Conclusion

In summary, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.