BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) is $31.43, which is $11.93 above the current market price. The public float for BLFS is 39.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BLFS on March 13, 2023 was 308.53K shares.

BLFS) stock’s latest price update

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS)’s stock price has decreased by -13.33 compared to its previous closing price of 22.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/23/21 that Carnival, ViacomCBS, GameStop: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

BLFS’s Market Performance

BLFS’s stock has fallen by -18.51% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.53% and a quarterly rise of 0.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.99% for BioLife Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.82% for BLFS stock, with a simple moving average of -4.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLFS stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for BLFS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BLFS in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $28 based on the research report published on April 25th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLFS reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for BLFS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to BLFS, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

BLFS Trading at -13.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.91%, as shares sank -15.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLFS fell by -18.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.71. In addition, BioLife Solutions Inc. saw 7.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLFS starting from Rice Michael, who sale 549 shares at the price of $22.95 back on Mar 07. After this action, Rice Michael now owns 451,630 shares of BioLife Solutions Inc., valued at $12,600 using the latest closing price.

Mathew Aby J., the EVP & Chief Scientific Officer of BioLife Solutions Inc., sale 415 shares at $22.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Mathew Aby J. is holding 271,186 shares at $9,524 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLFS

Equity return is now at value -23.30, with -20.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.