BILL Holdings Inc.’s (BILL) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) has seen a -24.52% decrease in the past week, with a -33.02% drop in the past month, and a -38.18% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.24% for BILL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.14% for BILL stock, with a simple moving average of -44.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) is $136.20, which is $71.51 above the current market price. The public float for BILL is 101.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.17% of that float. On March 13, 2023, BILL’s average trading volume was 2.53M shares.

BILL) stock’s latest price update

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL)’s stock price has decreased by -14.90 compared to its previous closing price of 80.32. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -24.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/03/23 that Bill.com Stock Sinks After a Big Earnings Beat. Customer Spending Is a Problem.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILL

The stock of BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) has seen a -24.52% decrease in the past week, with a -33.02% drop in the past month, and a -38.18% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.24% for BILL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.14% for BILL stock, with a simple moving average of -44.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILL stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for BILL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BILL in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $110 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to BILL, setting the target price at $128 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

BILL Trading at -31.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.47%, as shares sank -30.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL fell by -24.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.63. In addition, BILL Holdings Inc. saw -37.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from Rettig John R., who sale 9,377 shares at the price of $90.16 back on Mar 06. After this action, Rettig John R. now owns 28,866 shares of BILL Holdings Inc., valued at $845,474 using the latest closing price.

Cota Germaine, the SVP, Finance & Accounting of BILL Holdings Inc., sale 2,772 shares at $85.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Cota Germaine is holding 1,569 shares at $237,239 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.35 for the present operating margin

+64.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for BILL Holdings Inc. stands at -50.84. Equity return is now at value -8.60, with -3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.