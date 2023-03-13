Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD)’s stock price has increased by 2.18 compared to its previous closing price of 15.57. but the company has seen a -3.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) Right Now?

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 66.57x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) by analysts is $21.82, which is $5.77 above the current market price. The public float for GOLD is 1.76B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.26% of that float. On March 13, 2023, the average trading volume of GOLD was 17.83M shares.

GOLD’s Market Performance

GOLD’s stock has seen a -3.69% decrease for the week, with a -13.25% drop in the past month and a -5.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for Barrick Gold Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.09% for GOLD stock, with a simple moving average of -5.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOLD stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GOLD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOLD in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $19 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOLD reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for GOLD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 12th, 2022.

GOLD Trading at -11.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -10.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOLD fell by -3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.49. In addition, Barrick Gold Corporation saw -7.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.55 for the present operating margin

+28.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barrick Gold Corporation stands at +3.91. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.