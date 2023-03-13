Bank OZK (OZK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK)’s stock price has decreased by -3.51 compared to its previous closing price of 37.94. but the company has seen a -16.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/23 that Aman Miami Beach Developers Secure Financing for Luxe Hotel and Condo Project

Is It Worth Investing in Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) Right Now?

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OZK is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OZK is $50.14, which is $13.53 above the current price. The public float for OZK is 121.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OZK on March 13, 2023 was 940.78K shares.

OZK’s Market Performance

OZK stock saw a decrease of -16.91% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -22.57% and a quarterly a decrease of -13.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.93% for Bank OZK (OZK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.13% for OZK stock, with a simple moving average of -12.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OZK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OZK stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for OZK by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for OZK in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $48 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OZK reach a price target of $42, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for OZK stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

OZK Trading at -16.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OZK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares sank -21.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OZK fell by -16.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.77. In addition, Bank OZK saw -8.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OZK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank OZK stands at +40.86. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bank OZK (OZK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.