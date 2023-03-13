Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) is above average at 6.19x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.07.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is $4.87, which is $0.18 above the current market price. The public float for SAN is 16.79B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SAN on March 13, 2023 was 4.58M shares.

SAN) stock’s latest price update

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN)’s stock price has decreased by -4.11 compared to its previous closing price of 3.89. however, the company has experienced a -6.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/10/21 that Andrea Orcel Wins Case Against Santander

SAN’s Market Performance

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) has seen a -6.98% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.27% decline in the past month and a 27.30% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.61% for SAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.92% for SAN stock, with a simple moving average of 29.37% for the last 200 days.

SAN Trading at 6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAN fell by -6.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.80. In addition, Banco Santander S.A. saw 26.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SAN

Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.