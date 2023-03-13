Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) is above average at 3.08x. The 36-month beta value for BBD is also noteworthy at 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BBD is $4.00, which is $0.78 above than the current price. The public float for BBD is 5.31B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. The average trading volume of BBD on March 13, 2023 was 36.21M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BBD) stock’s latest price update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD)’s stock price has decreased by -4.73 compared to its previous closing price of 2.75. but the company has seen a 5.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BBD’s Market Performance

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has seen a 5.65% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.59% decline in the past month and a -3.91% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for BBD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.35% for BBD stock, with a simple moving average of -16.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BBD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BBD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $2.70 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to BBD, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

BBD Trading at -2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares sank -1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBD rose by +5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.61. In addition, Banco Bradesco S.A. saw -4.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bradesco S.A. stands at +6.53. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.