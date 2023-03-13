Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU)’s stock price has increased by 0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 131.46. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/23 that Baidu Hurries to Ready China’s First ChatGPT Equivalent

Is It Worth Investing in Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Right Now?

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 82.56x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BIDU is at 0.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 37 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BIDU is $1215.42, which is $45.99 above the current market price. The public float for BIDU is 274.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.27% of that float. The average trading volume for BIDU on March 13, 2023 was 3.81M shares.

BIDU’s Market Performance

BIDU stock saw a decrease of -13.71% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.08% and a quarterly a decrease of 15.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.91% for Baidu Inc. (BIDU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.54% for BIDU stock, with a simple moving average of 4.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIDU

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIDU reach a price target of $200, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for BIDU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 01st, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to BIDU, setting the target price at $188 in the report published on August 23rd of the previous year.

BIDU Trading at -4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares sank -10.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIDU fell by -13.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.43. In addition, Baidu Inc. saw 15.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.87 for the present operating margin

+48.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baidu Inc. stands at +6.11. The total capital return value is set at 4.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.58. Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Baidu Inc. (BIDU), the company’s capital structure generated 40.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.02. Total debt to assets is 23.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.