Azul S.A. (AZUL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL)’s stock price has decreased by -7.74 compared to its previous closing price of 7.88. however, the company has experienced a 74.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Azul S.A. (AZUL) is $60.70, which is $5.86 above the current market price. The public float for AZUL is 111.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AZUL on March 13, 2023 was 3.80M shares.

AZUL’s Market Performance

AZUL stock saw an increase of 74.76% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.32% and a quarterly increase of 8.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.05% for Azul S.A. (AZUL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 46.07% for AZUL stock, with a simple moving average of -7.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZUL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AZUL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AZUL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on July 06th of the previous year 2022.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZUL reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for AZUL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

AZUL Trading at 21.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.76%, as shares surge +33.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL rose by +74.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.07. In addition, Azul S.A. saw 18.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.68 for the present operating margin

+5.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azul S.A. stands at -42.23. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with -7.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Azul S.A. (AZUL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.