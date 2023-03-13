AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AVPT is 1.03.

The public float for AVPT is 116.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.99% of that float. On March 13, 2023, AVPT’s average trading volume was 396.34K shares.

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT)’s stock price has decreased by -14.63 compared to its previous closing price of 4.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -17.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AVPT’s Market Performance

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) has seen a -17.44% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.41% decline in the past month and a -10.13% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for AVPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.43% for AVPT stock, with a simple moving average of -8.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVPT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AVPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AVPT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5.50 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVPT reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for AVPT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to AVPT, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 21st of the previous year.

AVPT Trading at -7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares sank -12.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVPT fell by -17.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.89. In addition, AvePoint Inc. saw 3.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AVPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.87 for the present operating margin

+71.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for AvePoint Inc. stands at -18.35. Equity return is now at value -16.20, with -10.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.