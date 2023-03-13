Assessing the Risk and Potential of Signify Health Inc.’s (SGFY) Stock

In the past week, SGFY stock has gone up by 0.53%, with a monthly decline of -0.07% and a quarterly surge of 0.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.81% for Signify Health Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.00% for SGFY stock, with a simple moving average of 15.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) is 23.98x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) is $29.20, which is $0.74 above the current market price. The public float for SGFY is 80.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.28% of that float. On March 13, 2023, SGFY’s average trading volume was 1.62M shares.

SGFY) stock’s latest price update

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY)’s stock price has increased by 0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 28.49. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/05/22 that CVS Announces Deal to Acquire Home-Healthcare Company Signify

Analysts’ Opinion of SGFY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGFY stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SGFY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SGFY in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $35 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGFY reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for SGFY stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on July 29th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to SGFY, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on May 16th of the previous year.

SGFY Trading at 0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.81%, as shares sank -0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGFY rose by +0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +116.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.68. In addition, Signify Health Inc. saw 0.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGFY starting from Armbrester Bradford Kyle, who purchase 8,320 shares at the price of $11.77 back on May 09. After this action, Armbrester Bradford Kyle now owns 92,693 shares of Signify Health Inc., valued at $97,891 using the latest closing price.

Senneff Steve, the Pres. Chief Fin. & Admin. Off. of Signify Health Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $11.75 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Senneff Steve is holding 217,587 shares at $29,372 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.97 for the present operating margin

+38.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Signify Health Inc. stands at -12.12. Equity return is now at value -70.70, with -30.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.