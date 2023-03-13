Assessing the Risk and Potential of Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s (PANW) Stock

The stock of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has gone down by -3.07% for the week, with a 11.78% rise in the past month and a 12.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.37% for PANW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.90% for PANW stock, with a simple moving average of 12.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) is above average at 2411.82x. The 36-month beta value for PANW is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 33 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PANW is $221.81, which is $36.0 above than the current price. The public float for PANW is 297.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.73% of that float. The average trading volume of PANW on March 13, 2023 was 4.55M shares.

PANW) stock’s latest price update

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW)’s stock price has increased by 0.70 compared to its previous closing price of 184.42. However, the company has experienced a -3.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that The Best 5 and Worst 5 Nasdaq 100 Stocks in February

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $210 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PANW reach a price target of $210, previously predicting the price at $200. The rating they have provided for PANW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to PANW, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

PANW Trading at 15.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +11.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW fell by -3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $181.46. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc. saw 33.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Arora Nikesh, who sale 6,651 shares at the price of $191.74 back on Mar 03. After this action, Arora Nikesh now owns 1,228,472 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc., valued at $1,275,263 using the latest closing price.

Golechha Dipak, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $190.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Golechha Dipak is holding 75,607 shares at $380,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.43 for the present operating margin

+68.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stands at -4.85. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.