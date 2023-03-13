Assessing the Risk and Potential of First BanCorp.’s (FBP) Stock

The stock of First BanCorp. (FBP) has seen a -13.63% decrease in the past week, with a -12.88% drop in the past month, and a -11.10% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for FBP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.58% for FBP stock, with a simple moving average of -14.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) Right Now?

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FBP is at 1.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FBP is $15.60, which is $3.63 above the current market price. The public float for FBP is 177.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.18% of that float. The average trading volume for FBP on March 13, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

FBP) stock’s latest price update

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP)’s stock price has decreased by -5.22 compared to its previous closing price of 12.84. However, the company has seen a -13.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FBP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FBP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $14 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBP reach a price target of $17.50. The rating they have provided for FBP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 12th, 2022.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to FBP, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

FBP Trading at -10.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares sank -16.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBP fell by -15.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.96. In addition, First BanCorp. saw -4.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBP starting from RIVERA NAYDA, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $15.81 back on Nov 10. After this action, RIVERA NAYDA now owns 231,948 shares of First BanCorp., valued at $316,238 using the latest closing price.

Frye Daniel Edward, the Director of First BanCorp., sale 3,041 shares at $15.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Frye Daniel Edward is holding 20,741 shares at $48,169 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First BanCorp. stands at +30.76. Equity return is now at value 20.60, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First BanCorp. (FBP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.