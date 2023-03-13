Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS)’s stock price has increased by 25.08 compared to its previous closing price of 0.46. However, the company has seen a 7.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARDS is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ARDS is $6.00, which is $5.43 above the current price. The public float for ARDS is 17.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARDS on March 13, 2023 was 982.40K shares.

ARDS’s Market Performance

ARDS stock saw an increase of 7.99% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.23% and a quarterly increase of -41.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.88% for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.42% for ARDS stock, with a simple moving average of -50.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for ARDS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARDS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $18 based on the research report published on February 19th of the previous year 2020.

ARDS Trading at -31.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.37%, as shares sank -3.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDS rose by +9.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5600. In addition, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -51.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2782.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -2748.73. Equity return is now at value 134.90, with -165.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.