Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) is above average at 4.02x, while the 36-month beta value is 3.53.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is $36.33, which is $12.6 above the current market price. The public float for AR is 263.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AR on March 13, 2023 was 6.09M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AR) stock’s latest price update

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR)’s stock price has decreased by -3.43 compared to its previous closing price of 24.23. However, the company has experienced a -14.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AR’s Market Performance

AR’s stock has fallen by -14.29% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.13% and a quarterly drop of -25.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.48% for Antero Resources Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.55% for AR stock, with a simple moving average of -32.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AR

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AR reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for AR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to AR, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

AR Trading at -16.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares sank -12.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AR fell by -14.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.29. In addition, Antero Resources Corporation saw -24.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AR starting from Keenan W Howard JR, who sale 779,755 shares at the price of $31.34 back on Dec 07. After this action, Keenan W Howard JR now owns 4,000,000 shares of Antero Resources Corporation, valued at $24,435,884 using the latest closing price.

Keenan W Howard JR, the Director of Antero Resources Corporation, sale 220,245 shares at $31.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Keenan W Howard JR is holding 4,779,755 shares at $6,862,284 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.86 for the present operating margin

+51.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Resources Corporation stands at +21.69. Equity return is now at value 31.10, with 13.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.