Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB)

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB) is above average at 17.27x. The 36-month beta value for WMB is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WMB is $37.17, which is $8.41 above than the current price. The public float for WMB is 1.14B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.76% of that float. The average trading volume of WMB on March 13, 2023 was 6.74M shares.

WMB) stock’s latest price update

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB)’s stock price has decreased by -3.31 compared to its previous closing price of 29.89. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/08/22 that For EVs, solar tax breaks and climate change, here are the midterm elections that matter

WMB’s Market Performance

WMB’s stock has fallen by -6.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.15% and a quarterly drop of -14.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for The Williams Companies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.73% for WMB stock, with a simple moving average of -11.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMB

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WMB reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for WMB stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on February 27th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to WMB, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

WMB Trading at -8.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -7.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMB fell by -6.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.86. In addition, The Williams Companies Inc. saw -12.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMB starting from Wilson Terrance Lane, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $34.20 back on Nov 22. After this action, Wilson Terrance Lane now owns 179,989 shares of The Williams Companies Inc., valued at $290,658 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Terrance Lane, the SVP & General Counsel of The Williams Companies Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $34.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Wilson Terrance Lane is holding 188,489 shares at $343,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.31 for the present operating margin

+34.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Williams Companies Inc. stands at +18.05. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In summary, The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.