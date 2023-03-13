Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SOUN is $4.23, which is $2.24 above than the current price. The public float for SOUN is 156.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.65% of that float. The average trading volume of SOUN on March 13, 2023 was 11.76M shares.

SOUN) stock’s latest price update

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN)’s stock price has decreased by -9.95 compared to its previous closing price of 2.21. however, the company has experienced a -36.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SOUN’s Market Performance

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has experienced a -36.83% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -57.02% drop in the past month, and a 67.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.24% for SOUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -41.39% for SOUN stock, with a simple moving average of -31.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOUN

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOUN reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for SOUN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 01st, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to SOUN, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

SOUN Trading at -16.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.72%, as shares sank -50.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN fell by -36.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.2950. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc. saw 12.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who sale 4,152 shares at the price of $3.79 back on Feb 22. After this action, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY now owns 1,041,228 shares of SoundHound AI Inc., valued at $15,736 using the latest closing price.

STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, the Chief Technology Officer of SoundHound AI Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $4.47 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY is holding 1,045,380 shares at $44,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Equity return is now at value 57.10, with -171.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.