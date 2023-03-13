Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Signature Bank (SBNYP)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNYP) is above average at 0.70x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SBNYP is $142.93, which is $137.83 above than the current price. SBNYP currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of SBNYP on March 13, 2023 was 110.27K shares.

SBNYP) stock’s latest price update

Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNYP)’s stock price has decreased by -27.44 compared to its previous closing price of 16.40. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -32.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SBNYP’s Market Performance

Signature Bank (SBNYP) has seen a -32.62% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -35.04% decline in the past month and a -30.04% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.14% for SBNYP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.69% for SBNYP stock, with a simple moving average of -34.51% for the last 200 days.

SBNYP Trading at -32.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBNYP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.25%, as shares sank -35.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBNYP fell by -32.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.36. In addition, Signature Bank saw -22.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBNYP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Signature Bank stands at +36.05.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Signature Bank (SBNYP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.