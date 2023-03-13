Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

The 36-month beta value for HYMC is also noteworthy at 1.99.

The public float for HYMC is 155.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.87% of that float. The average trading volume of HYMC on March 13, 2023 was 2.76M shares.

HYMC) stock’s latest price update

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC)’s stock price has increased by 44.52 compared to its previous closing price of 0.31. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HYMC’s Market Performance

HYMC’s stock has risen by 25.60% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.23% and a quarterly drop of -13.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.90% for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.06% for HYMC stock, with a simple moving average of -42.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYMC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HYMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HYMC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on October 23rd of the previous year 2020.

HYMC Trading at -13.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.05%, as shares sank -13.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYMC rose by +18.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4036. In addition, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation saw -15.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYMC starting from Mudrick Capital Management, L., who sale 600,000 shares at the price of $0.53 back on Feb 06. After this action, Mudrick Capital Management, L. now owns 13,646,677 shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, valued at $317,640 using the latest closing price.

Mudrick Capital Management, L., the 10% Owner of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, sale 400,000 shares at $0.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Mudrick Capital Management, L. is holding 14,246,677 shares at $229,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.35 for the present operating margin

-47.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stands at -79.98. Equity return is now at value -192.30, with -38.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.