Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of H World Group Limited (HTHT)

The 36-month beta value for HTHT is also noteworthy at 1.00.

The public float for HTHT is 199.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.95% of that float. The average trading volume of HTHT on March 13, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

HTHT) stock’s latest price update

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT)’s stock price has increased by 1.09 compared to its previous closing price of 47.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HTHT’s Market Performance

HTHT’s stock has fallen by -7.11% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.13% and a quarterly rise of 17.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for H World Group Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.03% for HTHT stock, with a simple moving average of 23.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTHT stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for HTHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HTHT in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $34 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

HTHT Trading at 0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -5.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTHT fell by -7.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.19. In addition, H World Group Limited saw 13.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HTHT

Equity return is now at value -22.30, with -3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, H World Group Limited (HTHT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.