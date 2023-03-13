An In-Depth Look at Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s (GOTU) Stock Performance

In the past week, GOTU stock has gone down by -10.66%, with a monthly gain of 39.70% and a quarterly surge of 211.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.14% for Gaotu Techedu Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.38% for GOTU stock, with a simple moving average of 123.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) is above average at 768.33x. The 36-month beta value for GOTU is also noteworthy at -0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for GOTU is $18.13, which is -$1.29 below than the current price. The public float for GOTU is 251.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.29% of that float. The average trading volume of GOTU on March 13, 2023 was 7.56M shares.

GOTU) stock’s latest price update

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU)’s stock price has increased by 0.88 compared to its previous closing price of 4.57. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

Analysts’ Opinion of GOTU

In the past week, GOTU stock has gone down by -10.66%, with a monthly gain of 39.70% and a quarterly surge of 211.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.14% for Gaotu Techedu Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.38% for GOTU stock, with a simple moving average of 123.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOTU

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOTU reach a price target of $1.30. The rating they have provided for GOTU stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 30th, 2022.

GOTU Trading at 24.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.94%, as shares surge +43.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU fell by -10.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +251.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.00. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc. saw 95.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.73 for the present operating margin

+71.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stands at +0.53. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.