AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has gone down by -18.24% for the week, with a -5.94% drop in the past month and a -11.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.83% for AMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.53% for AMC stock, with a simple moving average of -28.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMC is 1.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMC is $2.39, which is -$2.99 below the current price. The public float for AMC is 516.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMC on March 13, 2023 was 35.29M shares.

AMC) stock’s latest price update

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC)’s stock price has decreased by -4.78 compared to its previous closing price of 5.65. However, the company has experienced a -18.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/02/23 that AMC Chief Warns Company Could Be Forced to Sell More ‘APEs’

Analysts’ Opinion of AMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $4.50 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMC reach a price target of $7.50, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for AMC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Underperform” to AMC, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

AMC Trading at -0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares surge +0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMC fell by -18.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.88. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. saw 32.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMC starting from Antara Capital LP, who purchase 380,900 shares at the price of $6.48 back on Mar 03. After this action, Antara Capital LP now owns 0 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., valued at $2,468,232 using the latest closing price.

Antara Capital LP, the 10% Owner of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., sale 17,557,400 shares at $2.46 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Antara Capital LP is holding 227,232,507 shares at $43,191,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.90 for the present operating margin

+18.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stands at -24.89. Equity return is now at value 40.10, with -10.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.