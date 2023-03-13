Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is $8.50, which is -$1.19 below the current market price. The public float for AMAM is 5.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 30.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMAM on March 13, 2023 was 6.01M shares.

AMAM) stock’s latest price update

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM)’s stock price has increased by 9.24 compared to its previous closing price of 8.87. however, the company has experienced a 50.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AMAM’s Market Performance

AMAM’s stock has risen by 50.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 483.73% and a quarterly rise of 1960.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 37.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 31.67% for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 82.09% for AMAM stock, with a simple moving average of 321.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for AMAM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMAM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $16 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMAM reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for AMAM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AMAM, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

AMAM Trading at 192.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.42%, as shares surge +505.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +473.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAM rose by +50.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +137.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.73. In addition, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. saw 326.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.91 for the present operating margin

+94.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. stands at -100.06. The total capital return value is set at -42.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.72.

Based on Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.00.

The receivables turnover for the company is 49.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.