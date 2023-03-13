Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) is above average at 8.34x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) is $5.82, which is $3.57 above the current market price. The public float for ATUS is 206.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATUS on March 13, 2023 was 4.54M shares.

ATUS) stock’s latest price update

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS)’s stock price has decreased by -6.04 compared to its previous closing price of 3.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.25% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/13/22 that Comcast Stock Is Rallying. Citi Says Cable Sector Could Improve Value After Q3.

ATUS’s Market Performance

ATUS’s stock has fallen by -12.25% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.67% and a quarterly drop of -7.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.46% for Altice USA Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.48% for ATUS stock, with a simple moving average of -48.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATUS stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for ATUS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ATUS in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $6 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATUS reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for ATUS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to ATUS, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

ATUS Trading at -21.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.03%, as shares sank -20.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATUS fell by -12.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.19. In addition, Altice USA Inc. saw -22.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATUS starting from Stewart Charles, who sale 31,560 shares at the price of $9.99 back on Sep 13. After this action, Stewart Charles now owns 1,323,925 shares of Altice USA Inc., valued at $315,284 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.03 for the present operating margin

+48.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altice USA Inc. stands at +2.02. Equity return is now at value -43.10, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.