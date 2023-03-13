Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CYTO is 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CYTO is $286.10, The public float for CYTO is 1.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYTO on March 13, 2023 was 508.37K shares.

CYTO) stock’s latest price update

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO)’s stock price has increased by 20.93 compared to its previous closing price of 1.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -37.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CYTO’s Market Performance

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) has experienced a -37.35% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -46.39% drop in the past month, and a -70.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.62% for CYTO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.53% for CYTO stock, with a simple moving average of -77.68% for the last 200 days.

CYTO Trading at -55.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.81%, as shares sank -44.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTO fell by -37.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2845. In addition, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. saw -67.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25094.04 for the present operating margin

-3526.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. stands at -27222.33. Equity return is now at value -125.40, with -87.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.