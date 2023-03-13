Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD)’s stock price has decreased by -47.03 compared to its previous closing price of 2.36. However, the company has seen a -59.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/10/23 that Allbirds’ Earnings Disappointed. The Stock Is Plummeting.

Is It Worth Investing in Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) is $3.47, which is $1.67 above the current market price. The public float for BIRD is 95.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.00% of that float. On March 13, 2023, BIRD’s average trading volume was 1.63M shares.

BIRD’s Market Performance

The stock of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) has seen a -59.15% decrease in the past week, with a -56.75% drop in the past month, and a -54.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.68% for BIRD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -55.16% for BIRD stock, with a simple moving average of -65.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIRD

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIRD reach a price target of $2.25, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for BIRD stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 10th, 2023.

BIRD Trading at -53.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.52%, as shares sank -55.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIRD fell by -59.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.7083. In addition, Allbirds Inc. saw -48.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIRD starting from Bufano Michael J, who sale 10,570 shares at the price of $2.82 back on Mar 02. After this action, Bufano Michael J now owns 323,188 shares of Allbirds Inc., valued at $29,807 using the latest closing price.

Vernachio Joseph, the Chief Operating Officer of Allbirds Inc., sale 6,784 shares at $2.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Vernachio Joseph is holding 373,938 shares at $19,131 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.85 for the present operating margin

+49.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allbirds Inc. stands at -16.35. Equity return is now at value -20.60, with -16.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.