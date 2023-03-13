Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) is 79.29x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AGI is 1.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is $12.25, which is $1.06 above the current market price. The public float for AGI is 391.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. On March 13, 2023, AGI’s average trading volume was 3.33M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AGI) stock’s latest price update

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI)’s stock price has increased by 2.23 compared to its previous closing price of 9.85. however, the company has experienced a -3.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AGI’s Market Performance

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has experienced a -3.45% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.27% drop in the past month, and a 1.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for AGI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.99% for AGI stock, with a simple moving average of 17.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGI

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGI reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for AGI stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

AGI Trading at -5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -5.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGI fell by -3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.24. In addition, Alamos Gold Inc. saw -0.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.72 for the present operating margin

+23.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alamos Gold Inc. stands at +4.52. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.