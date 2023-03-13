AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) is $6.50, which is $2.8 above the current market price. The public float for AIRS is 41.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AIRS on March 13, 2023 was 309.34K shares.

AIRS) stock’s latest price update

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS)’s stock price has decreased by -21.99 compared to its previous closing price of 5.64. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -18.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AIRS’s Market Performance

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) has experienced a -18.37% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -37.41% drop in the past month, and a 36.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.17% for AIRS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.39% for AIRS stock, with a simple moving average of -30.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIRS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AIRS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AIRS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIRS reach a price target of $8.50, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for AIRS stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on June 16th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to AIRS, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

AIRS Trading at -21.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.67%, as shares sank -37.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRS fell by -18.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.19. In addition, AirSculpt Technologies Inc. saw 18.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIRS starting from Aaron Thomas J, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Nov 16. After this action, Aaron Thomas J now owns 50,337 shares of AirSculpt Technologies Inc., valued at $63,000 using the latest closing price.

Rollins Aaron, the Chief Executive Officer of AirSculpt Technologies Inc., purchase 150,000 shares at $3.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Rollins Aaron is holding 14,811,956 shares at $466,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.02 for the present operating margin

+61.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for AirSculpt Technologies Inc. stands at -0.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.