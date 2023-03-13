Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is 9.76x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AFL is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is $71.50, which is $8.45 above the current market price. The public float for AFL is 563.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. On March 13, 2023, AFL’s average trading volume was 2.66M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AFL) stock’s latest price update

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.27 compared to its previous closing price of 64.03. but the company has seen a -7.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AFL’s Market Performance

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has seen a -7.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.21% decline in the past month and a -10.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for AFL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.15% for AFL stock, with a simple moving average of -0.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AFL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AFL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $60 based on the research report published on May 24th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFL reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for AFL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 26th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to AFL, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on January 21st of the previous year.

AFL Trading at -10.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -9.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFL fell by -7.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.75. In addition, Aflac Incorporated saw -12.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFL starting from LAKE CHARLES D II, who sale 22,291 shares at the price of $70.36 back on Feb 14. After this action, LAKE CHARLES D II now owns 53,925 shares of Aflac Incorporated, valued at $1,568,395 using the latest closing price.

Koide Masatoshi, the Pres. and Rep. Director, ALIJ of Aflac Incorporated, sale 19,291 shares at $70.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Koide Masatoshi is holding 87,598 shares at $1,357,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.61 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aflac Incorporated stands at +21.54. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.