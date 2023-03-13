ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ACVA is $14.42, which is $1.9 above the current market price. The public float for ACVA is 124.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.60% of that float. The average trading volume for ACVA on March 13, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

ACVA) stock’s latest price update

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA)’s stock price has increased by 0.64 compared to its previous closing price of 12.48. however, the company has experienced a 2.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACVA’s Market Performance

ACVA’s stock has risen by 2.78% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.00% and a quarterly rise of 42.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.59% for ACV Auctions Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.75% for ACVA stock, with a simple moving average of 46.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACVA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ACVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACVA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $11 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to ACVA, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 10th of the previous year.

ACVA Trading at 23.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +28.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACVA rose by +2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.69. In addition, ACV Auctions Inc. saw 52.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACVA starting from ZERELLA WILLIAM, who sale 17,500 shares at the price of $11.95 back on Mar 01. After this action, ZERELLA WILLIAM now owns 137,783 shares of ACV Auctions Inc., valued at $209,125 using the latest closing price.

Bessemer Venture Partners IX L, the 10% Owner of ACV Auctions Inc., sale 2,000,000 shares at $12.22 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Bessemer Venture Partners IX L is holding 0 shares at $24,440,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.56 for the present operating margin

+41.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACV Auctions Inc. stands at -24.24. Equity return is now at value -20.10, with -10.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.