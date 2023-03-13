AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV)’s stock price has increased by 1.60 compared to its previous closing price of 147.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.07% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/09/23 that AbbVie Posts an Earnings Beat but Forecast Misses as Competition Intensifies

Is It Worth Investing in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) Right Now?

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ABBV is at 0.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ABBV is $164.71, which is $13.51 above the current market price. The public float for ABBV is 1.77B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.72% of that float. The average trading volume for ABBV on March 13, 2023 was 5.71M shares.

ABBV’s Market Performance

ABBV’s stock has seen a -4.07% decrease for the week, with a 3.53% rise in the past month and a -9.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for AbbVie Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.68% for ABBV stock, with a simple moving average of 0.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABBV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABBV stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ABBV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABBV in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $172 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

SVB Securities gave a rating of “Market Perform” to ABBV, setting the target price at $153 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

ABBV Trading at -2.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABBV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABBV fell by -4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.32. In addition, AbbVie Inc. saw -7.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABBV starting from RICHMOND TIMOTHY J., who sale 44,141 shares at the price of $153.28 back on Mar 01. After this action, RICHMOND TIMOTHY J. now owns 13,837 shares of AbbVie Inc., valued at $6,766,103 using the latest closing price.

SALEKI-GERHARDT AZITA, the EVP, OPERATIONS of AbbVie Inc., sale 36,990 shares at $154.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that SALEKI-GERHARDT AZITA is holding 189,849 shares at $5,714,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABBV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.93 for the present operating margin

+71.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for AbbVie Inc. stands at +20.29. Equity return is now at value 73.40, with 8.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.