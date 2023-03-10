ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s (ZI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ZI stock has gone down by -2.42%, with a monthly decline of -20.04% and a quarterly plunge of -13.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.14% for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.46% for ZI stock, with a simple moving average of -32.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) is above average at 154.01x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ZI is $34.20, which is $11.04 above than the current price. The public float for ZI is 295.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.96% of that float. The average trading volume of ZI on March 10, 2023 was 4.96M shares.

ZI) stock’s latest price update

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.79 compared to its previous closing price of 24.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.42% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/07/23 that ZoomInfo Stock Falls After an Earnings Beat. Blame Demand.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZI

In the past week, ZI stock has gone down by -2.42%, with a monthly decline of -20.04% and a quarterly plunge of -13.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.14% for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.46% for ZI stock, with a simple moving average of -32.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ZI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $33 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZI reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for ZI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZI, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

ZI Trading at -9.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -13.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZI fell by -2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.66. In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. saw -19.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZI starting from Schuck Henry, who sale 1,000,000 shares at the price of $28.28 back on Feb 08. After this action, Schuck Henry now owns 12,288,001 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., valued at $28,284,462 using the latest closing price.

Schuck Henry, the Chief Executive Officer of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., sale 41,667 shares at $28.27 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Schuck Henry is holding 362,377 shares at $1,178,127 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.68 for the present operating margin

+80.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at +5.76. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In summary, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.