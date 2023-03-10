Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.59x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.00.

The public float for YUM is 277.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. On March 10, 2023, the average trading volume of YUM was 1.63M shares.

YUM) stock’s latest price update

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 126.78. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 02/08/23 that Taco Bell Makes Yum Stock Look Tasty

YUM’s Market Performance

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has experienced a -2.04% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.54% drop in the past month, and a -3.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for YUM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.64% for YUM stock, with a simple moving average of 4.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $145 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YUM reach a price target of $142. The rating they have provided for YUM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to YUM, setting the target price at $144 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

YUM Trading at -2.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -4.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM fell by -2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.20. In addition, Yum! Brands Inc. saw -1.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Skeans Tracy L, who sale 3,925 shares at the price of $130.00 back on Mar 07. After this action, Skeans Tracy L now owns 14,393 shares of Yum! Brands Inc., valued at $510,250 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs David W, the Chief Executive Officer of Yum! Brands Inc., sale 4,259 shares at $128.52 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Gibbs David W is holding 31,715 shares at $547,367 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Equity return is now at value -15.40, with 22.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.