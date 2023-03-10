What Recent Market Trends Mean for Honeywell International Inc.’s (HON) Stock

In the past week, HON stock has gone down by -0.81%, with a monthly decline of -6.13% and a quarterly plunge of -9.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.80% for Honeywell International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.20% for HON stock, with a simple moving average of -0.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) is 26.53x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HON is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is $219.74, which is $25.74 above the current market price. The public float for HON is 667.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% of that float. On March 10, 2023, HON’s average trading volume was 3.04M shares.

HON) stock’s latest price update

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON)’s stock price has decreased by -1.38 compared to its previous closing price of 195.57. However, the company has experienced a -0.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/02/23 that Honeywell Signals Slowing Growth as Revenue Rises 6%

Analysts’ Opinion of HON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HON stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HON by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HON in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $193 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HON reach a price target of $194, previously predicting the price at $206. The rating they have provided for HON stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to HON, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

HON Trading at -5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HON fell by -0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $196.75. In addition, Honeywell International Inc. saw -10.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HON starting from Koutsaftes George, who sale 5,420 shares at the price of $214.17 back on Nov 18. After this action, Koutsaftes George now owns 7,343 shares of Honeywell International Inc., valued at $1,160,798 using the latest closing price.

Adamczyk Darius, the Chairman and CEO of Honeywell International Inc., sale 40,520 shares at $211.20 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Adamczyk Darius is holding 170,881 shares at $8,557,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.40 for the present operating margin

+38.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honeywell International Inc. stands at +14.01. Equity return is now at value 28.30, with 8.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Honeywell International Inc. (HON) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.