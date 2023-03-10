What Recent Market Trends Mean for Cingulate Inc.’s (CING) Stock

In the past week, CING stock has gone up by 16.96%, with a monthly gain of 64.22% and a quarterly surge of 62.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.93% for Cingulate Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.58% for CING stock, with a simple moving average of 29.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cingulate Inc. (CING) is $5.67, which is $4.3 above the current market price. The public float for CING is 7.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.29% of that float. On March 10, 2023, CING’s average trading volume was 797.59K shares.

CING) stock’s latest price update

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING)’s stock price has increased by 6.69 compared to its previous closing price of 1.48. However, the company has experienced a 16.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CING Trading at 41.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.06%, as shares surge +63.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CING rose by +18.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3406. In addition, Cingulate Inc. saw 57.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CING starting from Schaffer Shane J., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.02 back on Dec 16. After this action, Schaffer Shane J. now owns 41,500 shares of Cingulate Inc., valued at $10,166 using the latest closing price.

Schaffer Shane J., the Chief Executive Officer of Cingulate Inc., purchase 13,267 shares at $1.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Schaffer Shane J. is holding 31,500 shares at $13,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CING

Equity return is now at value -109.60, with -89.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cingulate Inc. (CING) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.