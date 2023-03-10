Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WWR is 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WWR is $150.00, The public float for WWR is 47.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WWR on March 10, 2023 was 321.75K shares.

WWR) stock’s latest price update

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR)’s stock price has increased by 15.93 compared to its previous closing price of 1.13. but the company has seen a 40.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/12/21 that Airbnb, Merck, High Tide, Square: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

WWR’s Market Performance

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) has seen a 40.11% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 28.43% gain in the past month and a 23.58% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.21% for WWR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 33.79% for WWR stock, with a simple moving average of 15.18% for the last 200 days.

WWR Trading at 33.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.83%, as shares surge +29.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWR rose by +40.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9942. In addition, Westwater Resources Inc. saw 65.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWR starting from Peacock Deborah A, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $1.18 back on May 20. After this action, Peacock Deborah A now owns 249,620 shares of Westwater Resources Inc., valued at $176,750 using the latest closing price.

Cryan Terence James, the Director of Westwater Resources Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $1.18 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Cryan Terence James is holding 176,476 shares at $5,883 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWR

Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -8.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.