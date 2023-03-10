Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is above average at 16.42x. The 36-month beta value for VOYA is also noteworthy at 1.16.

The public float for VOYA is 82.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 27.88% of that float. The average trading volume of VOYA on March 10, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

VOYA) stock’s latest price update

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA)’s stock price has decreased by -2.40 compared to its previous closing price of 74.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.61% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VOYA’s Market Performance

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) has seen a -3.61% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.28% gain in the past month and a 14.21% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for VOYA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.54% for VOYA stock, with a simple moving average of 12.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOYA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VOYA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VOYA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $77 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VOYA reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for VOYA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 30th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to VOYA, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

VOYA Trading at 3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -3.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOYA fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.89. In addition, Voya Financial Inc. saw 17.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VOYA starting from MARTIN RODNEY O JR, who sale 39,724 shares at the price of $75.24 back on Mar 06. After this action, MARTIN RODNEY O JR now owns 149,671 shares of Voya Financial Inc., valued at $2,988,842 using the latest closing price.

SILVA KEVIN D, the of Voya Financial Inc., sale 17,500 shares at $74.79 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that SILVA KEVIN D is holding 2,130 shares at $1,308,861 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VOYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.50 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Voya Financial Inc. stands at +49.98. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.