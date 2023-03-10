Volta Inc.’s (VLTA) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Volta Inc. (VLTA) has seen a -1.23% decrease in the past week, with a -1.92% drop in the past month, and a 79.34% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.99% for VLTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.04% for VLTA stock, with a simple moving average of -37.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Volta Inc. (VLTA) is $1.18, The public float for VLTA is 124.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VLTA on March 10, 2023 was 3.47M shares.

VLTA) stock’s latest price update

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.30 compared to its previous closing price of 0.85. However, the company has experienced a -1.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/22 that EV Charging-Station Operators Set to Battle for Ad Dollars

Analysts’ Opinion of VLTA

The stock of Volta Inc. (VLTA) has seen a -1.23% decrease in the past week, with a -1.92% drop in the past month, and a 79.34% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.99% for VLTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.04% for VLTA stock, with a simple moving average of -37.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLTA

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLTA reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for VLTA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to VLTA, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

VLTA Trading at 14.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares sank -0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +113.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLTA fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8514. In addition, Volta Inc. saw 137.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VLTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-824.20 for the present operating margin

-10.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Volta Inc. stands at -856.04. Equity return is now at value -110.40, with -58.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Volta Inc. (VLTA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.