Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) has seen a -16.22% decrease in the past week, with a -39.43% drop in the past month, and a -17.77% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.33% for VERB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.76% for VERB stock, with a simple moving average of -67.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VERB is at 1.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for VERB is $2.00, which is $1.88 above the current market price. The public float for VERB is 101.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.18% of that float. The average trading volume for VERB on March 10, 2023 was 6.50M shares.

VERB) stock’s latest price update

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB)’s stock price has decreased by -10.07 compared to its previous closing price of 0.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The stock of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) has seen a -16.22% decrease in the past week, with a -39.43% drop in the past month, and a -17.77% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.33% for VERB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.76% for VERB stock, with a simple moving average of -67.71% for the last 200 days.

VERB Trading at -34.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.51%, as shares sank -31.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERB fell by -12.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1504. In addition, Verb Technology Company Inc. saw -29.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VERB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-320.33 for the present operating margin

+41.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verb Technology Company Inc. stands at -327.69. Equity return is now at value -155.60, with -72.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.