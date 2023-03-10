Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VRNS is 0.90.

The public float for VRNS is 105.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRNS on March 10, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

VRNS) stock’s latest price update

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS)’s stock price has decreased by -6.98 compared to its previous closing price of 26.93. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VRNS’s Market Performance

VRNS’s stock has fallen by -8.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.23% and a quarterly rise of 20.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.56% for Varonis Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.66% for VRNS stock, with a simple moving average of -6.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNS

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRNS reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for VRNS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to VRNS, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

VRNS Trading at -3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares sank -12.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNS fell by -8.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.25. In addition, Varonis Systems Inc. saw 4.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNS starting from Segev Ofer, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $23.78 back on Jan 05. After this action, Segev Ofer now owns 72,410 shares of Varonis Systems Inc., valued at $35,670 using the latest closing price.

Melamed Guy, the CFO and COO of Varonis Systems Inc., purchase 24,400 shares at $20.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Melamed Guy is holding 490,351 shares at $500,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.79 for the present operating margin

+85.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Varonis Systems Inc. stands at -26.29. Equity return is now at value -23.80, with -11.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.