Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.37 compared to its previous closing price of 132.77. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/29/22 that Biden’s Move on Gas Prices May Hurt These Stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) Right Now?

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VLO is 1.65.

The public float for VLO is 368.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VLO on March 10, 2023 was 3.74M shares.

VLO’s Market Performance

VLO’s stock has seen a -4.99% decrease for the week, with a -1.67% drop in the past month and a 11.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for Valero Energy Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.41% for VLO stock, with a simple moving average of 7.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VLO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $176 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLO reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $135. The rating they have provided for VLO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to VLO, setting the target price at $157 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

VLO Trading at -1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares sank -1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLO fell by -4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.45. In addition, Valero Energy Corporation saw 4.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLO starting from Simmons Gary K., who sale 1,750 shares at the price of $135.16 back on Nov 16. After this action, Simmons Gary K. now owns 165,299 shares of Valero Energy Corporation, valued at $236,521 using the latest closing price.

Gorder Joseph W, the COB & CEO of Valero Energy Corporation, sale 37,567 shares at $127.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Gorder Joseph W is holding 569,786 shares at $4,770,919 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLO

Equity return is now at value 53.90, with 18.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.