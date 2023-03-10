Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s (HYFM) Stock

In the past week, HYFM stock has gone up by 0.09%, with a monthly decline of -13.19% and a quarterly plunge of -21.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.45% for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.94% for HYFM stock, with a simple moving average of -40.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) by analysts is $2.93, which is $1.21 above the current market price. The public float for HYFM is 39.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.11% of that float. On March 10, 2023, the average trading volume of HYFM was 683.48K shares.

HYFM) stock’s latest price update

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM)’s stock price has increased by 9.77 compared to its previous closing price of 1.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.09% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYFM

In the past week, HYFM stock has gone up by 0.09%, with a monthly decline of -13.19% and a quarterly plunge of -21.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.45% for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.94% for HYFM stock, with a simple moving average of -40.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYFM

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HYFM reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for HYFM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 11th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to HYFM, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 11th of the previous year.

HYFM Trading at -2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.81%, as shares sank -9.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYFM rose by +1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8392. In addition, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. saw 9.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYFM starting from Toler William Douglas, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $3.73 back on Aug 12. After this action, Toler William Douglas now owns 1,607,395 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc., valued at $93,142 using the latest closing price.

Fitch Terence, the President of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $14.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Fitch Terence is holding 274,225 shares at $51,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.61 for the present operating margin

+21.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. stands at +2.80. Equity return is now at value -51.20, with -34.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.