Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) has gone up by 7.63% for the week, with a 9.84% rise in the past month and a 4.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.71% for UGP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.83% for UGP stock, with a simple moving average of 6.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) is above average at 10.23x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for UGP is 751.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UGP on March 10, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

UGP) stock’s latest price update

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.37 compared to its previous closing price of 2.69. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The stock of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) has gone up by 7.63% for the week, with a 9.84% rise in the past month and a 4.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.71% for UGP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.83% for UGP stock, with a simple moving average of 6.20% for the last 200 days.

UGP Trading at 6.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares surge +5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGP rose by +7.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.56. In addition, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. saw 10.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.56 for the present operating margin

+5.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stands at +1.04. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.