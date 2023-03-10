Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA): A Technical Analysis

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) is $557.58, which is $4.31 above the current market price. The public float for ULTA is 50.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ULTA on March 10, 2023 was 542.14K shares.

ULTA) stock’s latest price update

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA)’s stock price has increased by 1.18 compared to its previous closing price of 519.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/02/23 that Ulta Beauty Stock Is a Winner in Good Times and Bad. Why There’s Still Time to Buy.

ULTA’s Market Performance

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) has experienced a 0.77% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.54% rise in the past month, and a 9.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for ULTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.46% for ULTA stock, with a simple moving average of 20.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULTA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ULTA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ULTA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $400 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ULTA reach a price target of $508, previously predicting the price at $511. The rating they have provided for ULTA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to ULTA, setting the target price at $575 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

ULTA Trading at 3.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULTA rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $524.04. In addition, Ulta Beauty Inc. saw 12.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULTA starting from Kimbell David C, who sale 11,489 shares at the price of $467.14 back on Dec 13. After this action, Kimbell David C now owns 41,912 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc., valued at $5,366,981 using the latest closing price.

Steelman Kecia, the Chief Operating Officer of Ulta Beauty Inc., sale 8,518 shares at $476.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Steelman Kecia is holding 16,377 shares at $4,061,773 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.49 for the present operating margin

+39.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ulta Beauty Inc. stands at +11.42. Equity return is now at value 68.30, with 23.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.