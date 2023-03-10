Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TFC is 1.10.

The public float for TFC is 1.32B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TFC on March 10, 2023 was 6.82M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TFC) stock’s latest price update

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC)’s stock price has decreased by -4.91 compared to its previous closing price of 43.77. but the company has seen a -8.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/23/23 that Banks Plan Digital Wallet to Compete With PayPal, Apple Pay

TFC’s Market Performance

TFC’s stock has fallen by -8.53% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.81% and a quarterly drop of -0.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for Truist Financial Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.76% for TFC stock, with a simple moving average of -10.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFC stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TFC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TFC in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $53 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TFC reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for TFC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to TFC, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

TFC Trading at -11.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -15.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFC fell by -8.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.78. In addition, Truist Financial Corporation saw -3.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFC starting from Cummins Hugh S. III, who sale 35,229 shares at the price of $49.05 back on Jan 27. After this action, Cummins Hugh S. III now owns 307,069 shares of Truist Financial Corporation, valued at $1,728,159 using the latest closing price.

ROGERS WILLIAM H JR, the Chairman and CEO of Truist Financial Corporation, sale 142,606 shares at $47.78 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that ROGERS WILLIAM H JR is holding 862,590 shares at $6,813,429 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFC

Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.