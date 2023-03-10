Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC)’s stock price has increased by 3.11 compared to its previous closing price of 1.61. However, the company has seen a -5.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/22 that Australian Company to Build EV Charging-Station Factory in Tennessee

Is It Worth Investing in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Right Now?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is $6.57, which is $6.09 above the current market price. The public float for DCFC is 80.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DCFC on March 10, 2023 was 3.10M shares.

DCFC’s Market Performance

DCFC stock saw an increase of -5.14% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.08% and a quarterly increase of 36.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.16% for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.18% for DCFC stock, with a simple moving average of -58.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCFC

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCFC reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for DCFC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to DCFC, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

DCFC Trading at 5.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.58%, as shares surge +19.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCFC fell by -5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7280. In addition, Tritium DCFC Limited saw -1.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DCFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.35 for the present operating margin

-2.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tritium DCFC Limited stands at -148.64.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.